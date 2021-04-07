Jerry Gana returns to PDP, says ‘no govt in Nigeria’ | Ripples Nigeria

The former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, on Wednesday formally completed his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gana confirmed his return to the party he dumped for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2018 at a reception organized for him and his supporters in Bida, Niger State.

The ex-minister, who addressed the party members at the reception, said there is no government in Nigeria.

He argued that the country is nose-diving and needs urgent rescue.

Gana said: “Today is not a day for lecture. It is not a day for campaigns. We just want to rejoice that we are back together solidly, and we are going to work together solidly. We are going to work together effectively and campaign powerfully.

“I tell you, we are going to go around strategically and surprise the so-called All Progressives Congress (APC) government whether in Niger State or at the centre. Is there a government in Niger State? This is because many people are not aware. At the federal level, we don’t even have a government.”

Gana served as a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) before he left the party three years ago.

