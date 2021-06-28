Jeta Amata’s estranged wife, Mbong, finally speaks up, says ex-husband has been manipulative

Mbong Amata, the estranged wife of moviemaker, Jeta Amata has finally spoken up several days after her ex-husband declared that she was missing.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, Mbong denied claims that she has not reached out to her daughter. According to the actress, her ex-husband has been manipulative and has only decided to play out a script before the public.

She addressed Jeta’s outcry on Sunday night, June 27.

She stated that Jeta has restricted her access to her daughter by deciding when to allow her to be a parent to her daughter, so she decided she wouldn’t continue sitting on the fence as a parent unless she’s allowed to be a full parent.

She added that Jeta fought her “to a standstill” to gain full custody of their daughter, then went as far as getting their daughter to call another woman, who has a child for him, her “mum”.

Mbong said he has done things to spite and manipulate her and she hates bringing her personal business to the public, but it’s been going on for years and she needed to address it because he brought her daughter into it.

As for staying away from social media, Mbong, whose last social media post was in January, said she regularly takes a social media detox.

