Jibrin, who blew whistle on budget padding, suffers heavy defeat in Kano rerun poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Reps candidate for Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency rerun election in Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Saturday suffered a heavy defeat.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the election, Datti Yako, polled 48,601 votes to beat Jibrin who got 13,587 votes.

Jibrin served as the chairman House of Reps Committee on Appropriation during the 8th National Assembly, and was the member who accused the leadership of the House of ‘budget padding’.

The result of the last Saturday election rerun was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for Kiri/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Professor Abdullahi Arabic.

Meanwhile, the former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa won the rerun election of his Tudun Wada/ Doguwa Federal constituency.

Doguwa, an APC member, got a total of 66,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, Air Commodore Yushau Doguwa (Retd), the candidate of the PDP, who got 6,323 votes.

