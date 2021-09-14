JIC invites legal-tech startups for new incubation programme. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. JIC invites legal-tech startups for new incubation programme

Justice Innovation Circles, JIC, has invited legal-tech startups in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Burundi to apply for its incubation programme.

The initiative is run by HiiL, Hague Institute for Innovation of Law, which is a social enterprise devoted to user-friendly justice.

The initiative is an incubation programme curated for justice innovators who only have a minimal viable product or prototype and no real traction.

According to local sources, the review panel is looking for early-stage innovative businesses in East Africa from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Burundi.

On eligibility, the startups must have a product, prototype or service solving a justice problem with few customers or users.

Also, startup are expected to have plans and ambition to get their product, service or prototype to the market and grow their users or customer base.

Tech Trivia: How many programming languages are in use?

A. 9

B. 90

C. 900

D. 9000

Word Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: LATEST TECH NEWS: Six African startups secure grants from Catalyst Fund. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, January 28, 2021

2. Egypt’s B2B e-commerce startup Capiter closes $33m Series A round

Capiter, an Egyptian B2B e-commerce startup, has announced closing a US$33 million Series A funding round.

The round is expected to power its rapid expansion into digital financial services and additional markets.

Capiter brings together manufacturers, brands, wholesalers and retailers on one platform.

The startup was cofounded in July 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Mahmoud Nouh who doubles as co-founder of mobility startup Swvl, and Ahmed Nouh.

Capiter enables merchants to order their products through an e-commerce checkout and receive credit on their purchases.

Also, the startup provides small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a single platform that allows retailers to order a wide range of inventory, obtain delivery, and access financing.

Tech Trivia Answer: 9000

The total number of computer languages in existence is approximately 9,000, though there are 50 that are the most popular programming languages in use today.

Some of the popular ones include Java, Python, C, Cobol, and Fortran.

Join the conversation

Opinions