Jide Kosoko congratulates Tinubu, says it’s a new dawn for Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian actor, Prince Jide Kosoko has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Kosoko, who is the Secretary of the Creative Arts Directorate of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, declared that the election of Tinubu as President will herald a new dawn for Nigeria, bringing with it renewed hope for millions of Nigerians who have been searching for solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country.

While also congratulating the wife of the President-elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the Vice President-elect, Senator Kahim Shettima and his wife, the Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong, the Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, the entire membership of the PCC and particularly members of the Creative Arts Directorate for their hard work that brought the well deserved victory, Prince Kosoko said he was convinced that the election of Tinubu would be to the advantage of all Nigerians.

The veteran actor also has a word of encouragement for Nigerian youths, especially the agitated ones, assuring them that the coming of Asiwaju Tinubu would answer all their questions and provide lasting solutions to their agitations and challenges.

Read also:Actor Jide Kosoko condemns claim Nollywood promotes social vices

The statement reads in part: “I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for his steadfastness and commitment to the election of Asiwaju Tinubu and his determination to leave a legacy of a free, fair and credible elections in the country. I salute your courage in staying true to the cause of the Progressives despite wild insinuations and allegations made against you.

“In the same vein, I applaud the Progressive Governors Forum for their loyalty, commitment and hardwork in ensuring that Asiwaju Tinubu emerged despite the stiff opposition and competition in the just concluded election. You are the real stars of this victory.

“To Nigerian youths, just as our President-elect has said in his acceptance speech, your voices have been heard loud and clear. I want to assure you that Asiwaju Tinubu is a lover of youths and a firm believer in grooming talents and giving them the best opportunities to excel. This, I can confidently say will be the new normal in our dear country. Your question will be answered and all your agitations and challenges will be addressed”.

While furtjer congratulating the President-Elect, the veteran actor said, “Nigerians of good conscience never doubted your ability and that of your deputy, Senator Shettima to deliver the goods. Your journey to the top has been eventful, sacrificial, calculated and purposeful.

“Your emergence as President-elect no doubt will be another topic of interest for students of politics and scholars, as you have shown that getting to the top can never be an accidental occurrence but something built on the solid foundations of vision, selflessness, sacrifice, determination, focus and the never say die spirit. These you have proven to be the necessary pathway to greatness and success in any human endeavour.

“Lastly, I congratulate and commend the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for his courage to do the right thing even in the face of virulent wild insinuations, allegations and aspersions against your persons. You have proven to be mature, focused and patriotic.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now