JIGAWA: APC holds by-election primaries February 5

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday fixed February 5 for the by-election primaries in Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold the by-election in the constituency on March 6.

The APC Director of Organistion, Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said sales of forms for the election will begin at the party’s national secretariat on January 30 and ends on February 1 while the screening of aspirants takes place on February 2.

He said the Expression of Interest and nomination forms for the election would cost N850,000, adding that female aspirants and the physically challenged would pay 50 percent of the prescribed amount.

Medaner said: “The publication of claims and objections takes place on February 3 while the screening begins on February 4.

“Hearing of matters relating to the primary election holds on February 7.”

