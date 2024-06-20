Jigawa Assembly lifts suspension of 4 local council chairmen

The Jigawa State House of Assembly on Thursday lifted the suspension of four local council chairmen in the state.

The quartet – Bappa Shinge (Auyo), Bala Usman-Chamo (Dutse), Ahmed Rufa’i (Gumel) and Shehu Sule-Udi (Ringim) – were suspended by the House on March 6 over alleged misconduct, negligence and injudicious use of public funds.

The chairmen were indicted by the House Committee on Local Government during its oversight visit to the local councils.

The parliament then set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the chairmen.

The Acting Chairman of the committee, Aminu Zakari, who presented the report, listed 11 findings/observations during the investigation.

Zakari said that the committee carried out a careful review of documents before it, including a consultant’s report on each of the four local councils.

The chairman said the committee also considered the documents submitted by the suspended council chairmen in defence of the accusations against them and their pleas.

He added that the committee came up with 11 recommendations.

He said: “One of the recommendations was to issue a stern warning to the affected chairmen to desist from any act unethical or unbecoming of the holder of the office in both administrative and financial dealings.

“That this Honourable House should graciously consider the pleas of the suspended council chairmen.

“That the suspension placed against the following council chairmen: Bappa Shinge -Auyo LG, Bala Usman-Chamo – Dutse LG, Ahmed Rufa’i – Gumel and Shehu Sule-Udi -Ringim LG, be lifted and that they should resume their duties as the chairmen of their respective LGAs.”

Following the resolution of the Assembly through voting, the Speaker, Haruna Aliyu, directed the chairmen to resume office with immediate effect.

