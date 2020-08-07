Jigawa CJ orders resumption of court proceedings amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Jigawa State Chief Judge, Justice Aminu Sabo Ringim has ordered the immediate resumption of court proceedings across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 80 lives across the country.

This was contained in a statement on Friday signed and issued by the Acting Director Administration and Publicity of the state judiciary, Barrister Auwalu Sani Balago, who informed that the new directives followed the full compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

He also added in the statement that the new guidelines on the pandemic which was approved by the National judiciary council includes the fumigation of courts premises and training of judicial staff on safety protocols in order to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

The statement also urged judges and other court users and the general public to submit to temperature, reading, use of face masks, hand washing and social distancing while entering the court premises.

This came after the Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar ordered the reopening of the state civil service from Monday 6th of July 2020 as the state continues to ease restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Badaru who revealed this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen said that the decision to reopen the state civil service was reached following the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to him, the move to reopen the state civil service also follows the careful monitoring of the situation in the state after suspension of all the lockdown including opening weekly markets and interstate movements.

