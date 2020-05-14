Jigawa confirms 51 new COVID-19 cases

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abba Zakari, Thursday confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Zakari, who is also the chairman of the state COVID- 19 Task Force, told journalists in Dutse that the new cases had brought the total number of cases in the state to 169, with three deaths.

He said: “As at yesterday (Wednesday), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released 23 additional cases and you also know that we are working with a laboratory in Kaduna to test the almajiris (Quranic school pupils) who were repatriated from other states to Jigawa.

“Apart from the 23 cases, we also got additional 28 almajiris who tested positive.

“Out of the 23 announced by NCDC, three are almajiris, which brought the total to 51. And out of the 51 cases, 31 are almajiris.”

He said the state government would install a new testing laboratory at the general hospital in the coming days.

