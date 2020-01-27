Jigawa council to prosecute herders wearing face masks

In a bid to end farmers/herders clashes in Jigawa state, Guri local council of the state has banned herdsmen from wearing facemask in the area with defaulters liable to face the law.

Alhaji Bashir Ibrahim-Damegi the speaker of the Legislative Council, made the disclosure in Guri, the headquarters of the council on Monday.

He said that investigations had revealed that over time the use of face marks were common by criminal elements among herdsmen before attacking innocent people and destroying farmlands.

“Pastoralists don’t need to cover their faces while herding livestock if they have nothing to hide,” Ibrahim-Damegi said.

Read also: Nigerian Army confirms arrest of wife of Boko Haram/ISWAP leader

The speaker also added, that,wielding dangerous weapons, night and group herding were also banned.

He said herdsmen caught wearing masks would be prosecuted under the Farmers and Herdsmen Regulation By Law No. 5, 2020 of the council.

“An offender could be sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine.

“Wielding dangerous weapons will also attract two years imprisonment with an option of 50,000 fine, while night and group herding would attract one-year imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine under the law,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions