Jigawa discharges 30 COVID-19 patients, confirms another 7 Almajiris with virus

May 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Jigawa State government has treated and discharged 30 more coronavirus patients.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari, who confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday, said the patients were discharged after they tested negative for the virus twice.

He noted that the patients were discharged from the Dutse Isolation Centre.

The commissioner, however, said that the state has recorded seven new cases of the virus.

He said the fresh cases were Almajirai that were repatriated from other states to Jigawa.

Jigawa is currently among the states in Nigeria with high record of the dreaded virus with 241 cases.

