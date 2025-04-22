Jigawa gov, Namadi, condemns Danjuma’s call for self-defense, warns against lawlessness

The Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, on Monday, expressed strong reservations over recent comments made by a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), who urged Nigerians to defend themselves from bandits and other criminals wreaking havoc across the country.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a breakfast programme on Channels Television, Governor Namadi cautioned that such statements from highly respected figures could incite disorder and undermine the rule of law.

He said: “General Danjuma is a very senior and respected security expert.

“But when someone of his stature says citizens should be allowed to defend themselves, it risks creating anarchy. His words must be weighed carefully.”

Namadi stressed that while insecurity remains a pressing national issue, the solution lies in structured reforms and collaborative strategies, not vigilantism.

He cited Jigawa State’s own response to communal tensions as an example of how proactive governance can yield results.

“When we assumed office, we developed multiple strategies and consulted experts. We engaged traditional leaders and set up standing committees to constantly communicate with communities,” he explained.

“Our people now understand that violence is not the solution. We’ve made progress. We have not reached a point where citizens must resort to self-defense.”

The governor also reiterated his support for the establishment of state policing, describing it as a more sustainable and organized approach to addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

“The idea of State Police is still very much on the table,” Namadi said. “Many states have shown interest.

“The National Economic Council is deliberating on it, and I believe we’ll eventually get there. It’s a viable solution.”

General Danjuma, speaking at a public event in Takum, Taraba State, on Saturday, had reignited debate over the country’s security challenges. Referencing past warnings, the retired general urged Nigerians not to depend solely on government protection.

“Nigerians must rise and defend themselves,” Danjuma said. “The warning I gave years ago is still valid. We cannot continue to sit and watch while bandits, terrorists, and criminal gangs massacre our people unchecked.”

While his comments have drawn support from those frustrated by recurring violence in many parts of the country, they have also sparked concerns among leaders like Governor Namadi, who warn that such rhetoric could fuel vigilantism and erode state authority.

