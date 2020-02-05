Jigawa gov swears-in new head of service, others

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Wednesday swore in Hussaini Kila as the new Head of Service (HoS) of the state civil service as well as 12 appointed permanent secretaries.

The new appointees are Maigari Muhammad, Sule Gwaram, Ado Maigari, Alhassan Marke, Muhammad Bello and Gambo Mallam, Lawan Buba, Tijjani Usman, Adamu Muhammad, Salisu Mu’azu, Lawan Aliyu and Muhammad Muhammad, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Read also: EFCC drags man to court for obtaining $4,500 in love scam

“The price of hard work is harder work. So work hard to ensure the development of the state,’’ the governor said at the event.

The new HoS who spoke on behalf of others commended the governor for finding them worthy of service to the state and added that they will show more support for the interest of the state.

“Civil service is a tool that facilitates government policies and programmes, therefore, the permanent secretaries and I will collaborate with other stakeholders to do our best for the state.

“We know you as workers friendly governor; you ensure constant payment of salary, pension and gratuity “, Mr Kila said.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions