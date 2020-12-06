Jigawa Governor, Abubakar, condemns those criticizing Buhari over insecurity

Despite the widespread insecurity and incessant attacks by bandits in Jigawa State, the Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has berated those criticizing President Muhammad Buhari over the situation in the country.

Abubakar was speaking on Saturday, on the heels of the criticisms that have trailed Buhari following the killing of farmers in Zabarmari community in Jere local government area of Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday, November 28.

He singled out the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for condemnation, saying that their call for Buhari to resign and allow a more competent hand to pilot the affairs of the nation was in bad light since the President is one of their own.

Abubakar said that the NEF and Nigerians have forgotten what they went through in the past administration in terms of insecurity and wondered why Buhari should be blamed for the situation Nigeria is going through.

“I wonder how people have forgotten what we have gone through during the previous administration. They have forgotten the number of attacks in our Mosques, Churches and schools, suicide bomb blasts in our markets and the number of check points we had to go through,” Abubalar stated.

He added that “no right-thinking leader will like to see his subjects being killed anyhow, especially someone like President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“We in Jigawa believe in destiny. Only God has the power to do whatever he wishes at any time and end it at his will.

“We must continue praying for our leaders as that is the only alternative to the country’s situation,” Abubakar said.

