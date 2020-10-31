Jigawa govt distributes Covid-19 palliatives to 1,500 PWDs

The Jigawa State government has informed that it has distributed 7,000 packages of COVID-19 palliatives to no fewer than 1,500 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

This was revealed on Saturday by Mr Muhammad Usman, Chairman of the state Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), while speaking to newsmen in the state capital Dutse.

He listed the items donated as 1,500 packets of 5kg sugar, 1,500 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 5kg white maize grills, 1,500 cartons of spaghetti and 1,500 cartons of noodles.

READ ALSO: Don’t blame Buhari for the hardship, he’s done better than past presidents —Jigawa Gov

Usman said that the items would be distributed among the hearing impaired persons, visually impaired persons, persons affected with leprosy as well as the physically challenged.

“The assistance came at the right time for PWDs in the state due to their vulnerability during the lockdown period,” he said.

Usman, who commended the CACOVID and the state government for the gesture, pledged fair distribution of the items.

The JONAPWD Chairman also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items in order to ameliorate the unbearable socio-economic hardship brought by COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions