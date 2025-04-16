Jigawa govt orders female security guards to wear Hijab

The Jigawa State government has ordered the recruited female security guards to wear Hijab in their duty posts.

Governor Umar Namadi recently approved the recruitment of about 10,000 persons as security guards in schools and hospitals across the state.

The State Commissioner of Information, Youth Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, disclosed this to journalists after the state executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said Governor Namadi directed three private security firms operating in the state to allow their female workers to wear hijabs on duty.

Musa said the decision followed a report presented by the Council Committee on Schools, Hospital, and Court Security.

According to him, the decision will boost the morale and confidence of female security operatives in the state.

“By allowing female security operatives to wear hijabs, the government is empowering them to practice their religious and cultural beliefs without restriction.

“These companies are to allow female security operatives among the 9,969 young people recruited to wear Hijabs while on duty, as a matter of religious and cultural accommodation,” the commissioner stated.

