Metro
Jigawa govt shuts schools abruptly as insecurity lingers
The Jigawa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public schools in the state amidst fears of bandits’ attacks.
The schools were abruptly closed on Wednesday while students were taking their terminal examinations.
Addressing a press conference at the premises of the state Ministry of Education, the Commissioner, Dr. Lawal Yunusa Danzomo, noted that the closure of schools was not restricted to Jigawa alone.
The sudden closure has caused apprehension and panic among residents and students many of whom were stranded waiting to be evacuated to their respective towns.
As of the time of filing this report, the Police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said the police Command had not been briefed of the development in the state.
Following the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, there had been fears that bandits might renew attacks in different states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
