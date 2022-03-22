Metro
Jigawa Hisbah arrests 99 people for indulging in s3xual immorality
No fewer than 99 persons in both Kazaure and Dutse local government areas have been arrested by the Jigawa Hisbah Board for s3xual activities.
Ibrahim Dahiru, Hisbah commander disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Dutse, saying that the suspects, 54 women and 45 men, were nabbed on March 16 and March 17 by operatives of the board.
READ ALSO: Bauchi hisbah identifies, profiles 575 commercial s3x workers to be trained, empowered
He added that the arrest of 91 suspects took place on March 16 as a sequel to that of 91 of the suspects, comprising 49 females and the Gada Village raid in Kazaure.
The commander explained that the other eight suspects were arrested on March 17 in Dutse, adding that some bottles of alcoholic drink were confiscated during the raid.
According to the commander, the arrest was necessary because the suspects were found indulging in activities against moral standards.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...