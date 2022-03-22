Jigawa Hisbah arrests 99 people for indulging in s3xual immorality

No fewer than 99 persons in both Kazaure and Dutse local government areas have been arrested by the Jigawa Hisbah Board for s3xual activities.

Ibrahim Dahiru, Hisbah commander disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Dutse, saying that the suspects, 54 women and 45 men, were nabbed on March 16 and March 17 by operatives of the board.

READ ALSO: Bauchi hisbah identifies, profiles 575 commercial s3x workers to be trained, empowered

He added that the arrest of 91 suspects took place on March 16 as a sequel to that of 91 of the suspects, comprising 49 females and the Gada Village raid in Kazaure.

The commander explained that the other eight suspects were arrested on March 17 in Dutse, adding that some bottles of alcoholic drink were confiscated during the raid.

According to the commander, the arrest was necessary because the suspects were found indulging in activities against moral standards.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now