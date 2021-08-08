Metro
Jigawa housewife sets self on fire over husband’s plan to remarry ex-wife
A housewife in Jigawa State, identified as Maimuna Wadaji, who attempted to commit suicide by setting herself on fire because of her husband’s plans to remarry his ex-wife, is currently battling for her life in a hospital.
The spokesman of the state Police Command, ASP Lawan Shittu, who confirmed the incident on Sunday in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, said the victim, a resident of Runguma Village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state, attempted to take her life on August 6, by dousing herself with petrol and igniting a fire after learning of her husband’s plans.
“The woman, Maimuna Wadaji, tried to commit suicide after learning that her husband was planning to remarry his estranged ex-wife on August 6.
“At around 10:00 hrs on Friday, we received a report that the woman from Rungumau village, Dutse Local Government Area, had tried to commit suicide, setting herself on fire.
“She poured petrol on her body and set herself on fire. She later started screaming for help and some neighbours were able to put out the flame and rushed her to the Dutse University Teaching Hospital, to save her life.”
READ ALSO: Police rescues woman who attempted suicide in Jigawa
Shittu added that the husband of the woman was arrested and upon interrogation, confessed that he was indeed planning to remarry his ex-wife after they had settled the differences that led to their divorce in the first place.
“The husband of the victim was later arrested and upon interrogation, said he duly informed his wife of his intentions to take back his former wife but did not know she could go to the extent of trying to take her life.
“She will be charged to court once she recovers from her injuries”, the police PRO stated.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...