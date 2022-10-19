Jigawa, Kwara, Niger get new commissioners of police

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of new commissioners police to Jigawa, Kwara and Niger States.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He listed new police commissioners as Mr. Effiom Ekot (Jigawa), Mr. Odama Ojeka (Kwara), and Mr. Ayodeji Ogundele (Niger).

Adejobi said the IGP also approved the deployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Department of Operations.

The newly-deployed DIGs are Mr. Bello Sadiq, who had been deployed to the Force Intelligence Bureau, and Mr. Dandaura Mustapha, to the Department of Operations.

The deployment, according to the spokesman, followed the promotion of the DIGs by the Police Service Commission following the recommendation of the IGP.

Mustapha will replace the former DIG in charge of Operations, Mr. Bala Senchi, who has retired from service.

