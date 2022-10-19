Metro
Jigawa, Kwara, Niger get new commissioners of police
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of new commissioners police to Jigawa, Kwara and Niger States.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He listed new police commissioners as Mr. Effiom Ekot (Jigawa), Mr. Odama Ojeka (Kwara), and Mr. Ayodeji Ogundele (Niger).
Adejobi said the IGP also approved the deployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Department of Operations.
READ ALSO: IGP appoints acting DIG for operations, redeploys 3 AIGs
The newly-deployed DIGs are Mr. Bello Sadiq, who had been deployed to the Force Intelligence Bureau, and Mr. Dandaura Mustapha, to the Department of Operations.
The deployment, according to the spokesman, followed the promotion of the DIGs by the Police Service Commission following the recommendation of the IGP.
Mustapha will replace the former DIG in charge of Operations, Mr. Bala Senchi, who has retired from service.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...