Jigawa lost 439 civil servants in 2019, pension board reveals

A total number of 439 civil servants died while in active service from January to December 2019, so says the Jigawa State and Local government contributory pension scheme board.

The board revealed this on Tuesday through its Executive Secretary, Alhaji Adamu Hashim Fagam while fielding questions from newsmen after the payment of retirement and death benefits of 318 beneficiaries for the month of October to December 2019.

While giving a breakdown, Fagan said that out of 439 civil servants who died in service, 153 are state government workers, 134 are from local governments while 153 are workers from local government education authority.

According to Fagan, a total of 2,060 person left service from January to December 2019 in state.

“1470 retired either by 35 year in service or sixty year old, while 439 died in active service,” he said.

Fagan also added that from the year under review, state and local government contributory pension scheme board had paid over 3 Billion as terminal benefits of 2060 civil servants.

He however, stated that the board had also spent about N4 billion for the payment of 9949 pensioners in the state payroll.

