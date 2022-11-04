Jigawa, not Bayelsa, worst hit by floods —Humanitarian Minister Farouq

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has listed Jigawa State as the worst hit in the recent floods that have ravaged several states in the country.

The Minister who was reacting to the Bayelsa State government’s accusation of Federal Government failing the state in response to the flood that devastated it, said the Niger Delta state was not even among the 10 most affected states.

Farouq who spoke at the 56th session of the State House briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, said Jigawa, was number one of the states most affected by the disaster as it recorded the highest number of death and destruction during the flooding.

Also reacting to allegations by leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark that she was not humane to the plight of those affected in Bayelsa, Farouq said the Federal Government has already despatched relief materials to the state.

“Almost all of Bayelsa has been affected by the flood, but it will also interest you to know that Bayelsa is not even among the 10 most hit.

“I think Jigawa is number one and we have taken intervention to Bayelsa and it’s still ongoing. We’re using the Nigerian Air Force to access the inaccessible areas.

“These are natural disasters, we just hope and pray that we don’t see that again. It is a global phenomenon and the government is up and doing in this regard.

“Merely looking at me, you know that I am humane. Let me use this opportunity to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Lives have been lost, very unfortunate. There were early warnings and hence, early actions by all. The national, sub nationals and even individuals that were prone to this disaster.

“We have erected temporary shelters, about 44 of them in 22 states, some people moved to those shelters, while others did not, very unfortunate and I think at this point, I quite agree that there should be enforcement going forward,” she said.

