News
Jigawa pays N9.403bn to 12,627 retirees
The Jigawa State government paid N9.403 billion to 12, 627 retirees in 2021.
The Executive Secretary of Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Dutse.
He said the beneficiaries were retirees of state, local governments and Local Education Authorities.
Aliyu said: “From January to December, we paid a total of N9.4 billion to 12,627 beneficiaries. This means we do not owe any retirees as far as 2021 is concerned. We are up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees.
“The money was paid as retirement benefits, death benefits, death pension balance, and monthly pensions to the beneficiaries.
READ ALSO: Jigawa lost 439 civil servants in 2019, pension board reveals
“The board and the state government would continue to ensure the welfare of workers for better service delivery and well-being of retirees after service.”
The executive secretary revealed that the board on Wednesday paid N484 million to 209 workers who retired service this month.
By: Ijeoma Ilekanachi
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...