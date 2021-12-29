Jigawa pays N9.403bn to 12,627 retirees

The Jigawa State government paid N9.403 billion to 12, 627 retirees in 2021.

The Executive Secretary of Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said the beneficiaries were retirees of state, local governments and Local Education Authorities.

Aliyu said: “From January to December, we paid a total of N9.4 billion to 12,627 beneficiaries. This means we do not owe any retirees as far as 2021 is concerned. We are up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees.

“The money was paid as retirement benefits, death benefits, death pension balance, and monthly pensions to the beneficiaries.

READ ALSO: Jigawa lost 439 civil servants in 2019, pension board reveals

“The board and the state government would continue to ensure the welfare of workers for better service delivery and well-being of retirees after service.”

The executive secretary revealed that the board on Wednesday paid N484 million to 209 workers who retired service this month.

By: Ijeoma Ilekanachi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now