Jigawa reduces working hours by two hours during ramadan

The Jigawa State government has reduced the official working hours in the state by two hours during the 2023 Ramadan period.

The gesture is aimed at providing more opportunities for civil servants to prepare for their Ramadan break and also to have more time to observe the spiritual activities of the Holy Month.

According to the statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Hussaini Kila, civil servants in the state would report to the office at 9am and close by 3 pm between Mondays and Thursdays instead of 5 pm.

“Furthermore, workers would report to work on Fridays by 9 am and close by 1 pm as usual,” he said.

The government expressed hope that civil servants in the state would use the Ramadan period to pray for God’s guidance and blessings for the state.

“It is also hoped that civil servants would use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large”. the statement added.

