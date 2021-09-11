Jigawa to expand grazing reserves, cattle routes

The Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru, said Friday the government would expand the existing cattle grazing reserves in the state.

The governor, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Alhaji Habibu Kila, stated this when the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in the state, Alhaji Umar Kabir, visited him at the Government House in Dutse.

He urged the group to support the government in the fight against crimes in the state.

Badaru assured the Miyetti Allah that his administration would continue to provide qualitative education to all citizens of the state, including nomads.

He said: “As a result of our recent working tour to The Netherlands, plans are underway to expand the existing cattle routes and grazing reserves which will provide enough all-year grass for nomads.

READ ALSO: Buhari has done well for Nigerians – Gov Badaru

“In addition to about 400 nomadic schools across state, this administration will establish 200 more of such schools.

“It will also employ 10 Fulfulde-speaking teachers from each of the 27 local government areas of the state to ensure effective teaching and learning.”

In his remarks, Kabir commended the state government for ensuring peace in Jigawa.

He promised that the group would do everything possible to maintain the peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions