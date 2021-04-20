Jigawa to hold local council election June 21 | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Jigawa to hold local council election June 21
The Jigawa State will hold its local council election on June 26.
The Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC), Alhaji Adamu Ibrahim, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday in Dutse.
He said necessary arrangements had been put in place to conduct the local council elections in accordance with its mandates under Sections 10(1) and 64(1) of JISIEC Law Cap. J19 Laws of Jigawa State 2012.
Ibrahim said the commission would start the sales of nomination forms on May 12 while verification of candidates sponsored by political parties to contest the elections would hold from May 13 to May 27.
READ ALSO: Police arrests eight suspects for alleged car, motorcycles’ theft in Jigawa
He said: “I want to assure you that the commission will by the grace of Allah strive to maintain its hard-earned reputation on the timely opening and close of polls.”
He assured the political parties that the commission would conduct free and fair local council elections in the state.
The JISIEC chief added: “I finally urge all of you to join hands with the commission in abiding by the rules and guidelines of an election, as the success of this exercise depends on the level of collaboration between you the stakeholders and the commission.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season
Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of...
SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump
Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...
Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’
President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge
Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Latest Tech News
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...