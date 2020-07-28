JIGAWA: Two-year-old boy steps on electric cables after downpour, electrocuted

The Jigawa State police command on Tuesday confirmed the electrocution of a two-year-old boy, Yahaya Salihu, at Bokkwato quarters, Dutse local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, who disclosed this to journalists in Dutse, said the incident occurred after a heavy downpour on Sunday.

He said: “The father of the deceased, Malam Yahaya, revealed that his son mistakenly stepped on naked electric cable wires, which fell down as a result of a heavy downpour at 12:45 p.m.”

“He said the cables were parked in front of his house by Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) officials.

“Police visited the scene after the incident and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

Jinjiri said the KEDCO officials who carried out the exercise were invited and the case is still under investigation.

