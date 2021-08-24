Entertainment
Jim Iyke physically confronts actor, Uche Maduagwu, for trolling him on Instagram
Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has confronted his colleague Uche Maduagwu for making rash comments about him on social media.
In a video that surfaced online on Tuesday, Jim Iyke was held back by some men in the scene as he was about to physically assault his colleague.
A couple of days ago, Uche had taken to Instagram to insinuate that Jim Iyke’s source of wealth is not legitimate.
Read the post below.
The statement infuriated Jim Iyke who stunned him with a surprise visit at a movie location.
READ ALSO: Jim Iyke blasts Instagram user who says he’s wearing fake Gucci shoes
During the confrontation, which was recorded, Uche was heard asking Jim Iyke how he found him. He then threatened to call EFCC for Jim Iyke.
The livid veteran actor charged at Uche, while people held him back.
There are however speculations that the scene is a stunt to promote Jim Iyke’s new movie, Bad Comments.
Watch the moment below.
