Jimoh Ibrahim dumps PDP for APC

Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

He was a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in the state until his defection to the ruling party.

Ibrahim, who was received into the APC by the party’s chairman in the state, Ade Adetimehin, at a ceremony held in Igbotako, Okitipupa local government area of the state, said he would assist Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to win the October 10 governorship election in the state.

He also vowed to ensure the total collapse of the PDP in the state, adding that the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) was not a threat to the APC.

Ibrahim said: ”I do not want to sound proud, but I revived PDP in this state. I know how I revived the party and I am going to use the same strategy to kill the PDP. I have received the broom from our party chairman here. This night, I will do something. I will give the PDP its poison. I know how I revived the party, I will poison the party to death again.

“Where is Zenith Labour Party in this state? The painful thing is that Agboola (Ajayi) saw a golden opportunity and missed it to join the train of betrayers. ”

In his address, Adetimehin said the APC paraded an array of leaders of proven integrity and character across the state.

