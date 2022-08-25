News
Jittery? Atiku meets Wike in London to broker peace
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, met with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in London.
The meeting between the two PDP chieftains came a few hours after the governor met with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a few other top politicians in London.
Wike also met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the British capital on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Atiku banks on Wike, others for victory in 2023 election
Although details of the meeting have not been made public, the parley was a significant move in the ongoing efforts by the PDP chieftains to resolve the crisis that hit the party since the conclusion of its presidential primary in May.
The last meeting between Atiku and Wike took place on August 4 in Abuja.
Thursday’s meeting was attended by the Adamawa State Governors Ahmed Fintiri (Adamawa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).
