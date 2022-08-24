Connect with us

Entertainment

JJC Skillz prays for estranged wife, Funke Akindele, as she clocks 45

Published

5 mins ago

on

JJC

Nigerian entertainment polymath, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz has celebrated his estranged wife, Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele as she turns 45 today, Wednesday, August 24.

Fans and colleagues celebrated the actress who was recently announced as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos state governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor.

Putting aside their personal differences, JJC Skillz on Wednesday afternoon shared a montage of some of the actress’ memorable moments.

He also prayed for the kids they both share.

Here is what JJ Skillz wrote on Instagram;

Read also:Funke Akindele’s estranged husband, JJC Skillz publishes post about moving on

“Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji @funkejenifaakindele I pray our children embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations. Today is your day, celebrate and live to the fullest. Long life and prosperity.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mr Bello (@jjcskillz)

In June 2022, JJC Skillz via his Instagram platform announced that his union with Funke Akindele had ended. The actress has preferred to remain silent about the controversy, instead, she has continued to discuss her numerous achievements in recent times.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen − fourteen =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system

Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...