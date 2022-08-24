JJC Skillz prays for estranged wife, Funke Akindele, as she clocks 45

Nigerian entertainment polymath, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz has celebrated his estranged wife, Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele as she turns 45 today, Wednesday, August 24.

Fans and colleagues celebrated the actress who was recently announced as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos state governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor.

Putting aside their personal differences, JJC Skillz on Wednesday afternoon shared a montage of some of the actress’ memorable moments.

He also prayed for the kids they both share.

Here is what JJ Skillz wrote on Instagram;

“Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji @funkejenifaakindele I pray our children embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations. Today is your day, celebrate and live to the fullest. Long life and prosperity.”

In June 2022, JJC Skillz via his Instagram platform announced that his union with Funke Akindele had ended. The actress has preferred to remain silent about the controversy, instead, she has continued to discuss her numerous achievements in recent times.

