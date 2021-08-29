JMK, Sammie, Maria evicted from BBNaija

Three more housemates were on Sunday evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes competition.

The trio – Sammie, Maria and JMK – were given their eviction notice by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during Sunday night’s live eviction show.

The housemates, who were put up for eviction alongside Cross, Pere and Queen, got the lowest votes this week.

While JMK was one of the four housemates that were later introduced on the show, Sammie and Maria were unveiled at the beginning of the reality show.

Maria’s eviction came as a surprise to several fans of the reality show.

She was unveiled as one of the wildcards in the house alongside Pere at the commencement of the competition.

Maria, who was the Head of the House one week ago, connived with Big Brother to pull a prank on other housemates last Sunday.

