JNI rallies behind Pantami, slams reports linking minister to Yakowa's death | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
JNI rallies behind Pantami, slams reports linking minister to Yakowa’s death
Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications, despite criticisms, has received support from the Presidency and the Christian Asaociation of Nigeria (CAN) over his alleged complicity in the death of a former Kaduna Governor, Patrick Yakowa.
The latest organisation to rally behind the embattled minister is the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) which issued a statement on Friday, to that effect.
Yakowa died in a helicopter crash on December 15, 2012.
However, in its statement, the JNI Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Abubakar in Kaduna, the organisation described the situation as an “excessive convulsive smear campaign taken too far.”
The JNI is a religious body under the leadership of His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto who is also the President General of the JNI.
The group called on the Federal Government and security agencies to probe the allegation and punish the perpetrators of the heinous crime.
“We are taken aback by the desperation of some disgruntled elements who in their desperate attempt to smear the image of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, drag the name of the JNI as being part of an alleged plot to assassinate the late Yakowa.
“This should be seriously investigated. The JNI, therefore, condemned unreservedly this ill-conceived, unprofessionally prepared, and cunning but futile attempt to drag its hard-earned reputation in the mud.
Read also: CAN warns against linking late ex-Gov Yakowa’s death to Pantami, Muslims
“We call on the security agencies to immediately swing into action and fish out the perpetrators of this heinous act and subject them to the wrath of the law before their foot soldiers disturb the modicum of tranquility in the country,” the statement read in part.
The JNI, therefore, called on all Nigerians to be wary of the diabolical plan by some people to destabilise the country.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the CAN had also warned Nigerians against linking the death of Yakowa to Pantami and the Muslim community.
In a statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the body said linking Pantami and the Muslim community to the death of Yakowa would endanger national peace.
It also urged security agents to step in and tame the circulation of the document.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
Sports
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Iwobi benched as Leno howler gifts Everton crucial win at Arsenal
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates...
Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...