Sports
João Félix sees red on debut as Chelsea lose to Fulham
Atletico Madrid’s João Félix who joined Chelsea on loan this week was in action for his new team as they lost 2-1 to Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Willian opened the scoring for the hosts in the 25th minute before Chelsea fought back early in the second half to level through Kalidou Koulibaly.
Félix was sent off in the 58th minute of the game and Fulham used their numerical advantage as Alves Morais netted a winner on 73 minutes.
Read Also: Chelsea sign Atletico’s Joao Felix on loan for rest of season
Defeat piles up more pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter whose side now have only two wins in 10 matches in all competitions.
The Blues are 10th in the table after 18 games, and are almost 20 points behind leaders Arsenal.
Victory helps Fulham move up to sixth spot and above Liverpool in the Premier League table.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...