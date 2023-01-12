João Félix sees red on debut as Chelsea lose to Fulham

Atletico Madrid’s João Félix who joined Chelsea on loan this week was in action for his new team as they lost 2-1 to Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Willian opened the scoring for the hosts in the 25th minute before Chelsea fought back early in the second half to level through Kalidou Koulibaly.

Félix was sent off in the 58th minute of the game and Fulham used their numerical advantage as Alves Morais netted a winner on 73 minutes.

Chelsea sign Atletico's Joao Felix on loan for rest of season

Defeat piles up more pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter whose side now have only two wins in 10 matches in all competitions.

The Blues are 10th in the table after 18 games, and are almost 20 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Victory helps Fulham move up to sixth spot and above Liverpool in the Premier League table.

