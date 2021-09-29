JOHESU reminds Nigerian govt of strike warning, closure of medical facilities

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) has issued a fresh two-week strike ultimatum to the Federal Government.

This warning was issued by the JOHESU National Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah, in a press statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that JOHESU initially issued an ultimatum to the FG on September 2 over the negotiations and payment of outstanding allowances.

In his statement on Tuesday, Josiah said, “We wish to remind the Federal Government to act before it is too late on the fresh 15 days notice as contained in our communique issued on Sept. 17, at the end of the last expanded NEC meeting.

”It will be recalled that the expanded NEC of JOHESU, Professional Associations and other affiliate unions had on Sept. 17, critically appraised the reports of JOHESU negotiation and conciliation meetings with Federal Government.

Read also: JOHESU raises the alarm over victimisation

”That is since the declaration of the trade dispute through the earlier 15 days strike notice issued on Sept. 2, which expired on Sept. 18.

”It is pertinent to draw the attention of the Federal Government to our fresh 15 days strike notice, which is billed to expire in the next few days and for it to act to avoid a shutdown of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

”We wish also to inform the general public that our NEC noted the appeal from President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to show understanding with his administration and the President’s pledge to pay any debt owed health workers.

”We would also wish to note that some of the resolutions reached at the end of our meeting, to show that we are not strike mongers, but just for the federal government to act according to agreements reached,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions