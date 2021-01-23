‘Join APC to ensure good governance in Nigeria,’ Bello tells Nigerians

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday urged Nigerians to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ensure good governance in the country.

Bello, who is the Chairman of Women and Youth Mobilisation Committee for the APC Membership Registration/Revalidation Exercise, made the call at a meeting with the chairmen of the party’s caretaker committees in Kogi State.

The APC membership registration begins across the country on Monday.

According to him, the exercise was designed to update the APC register and give opportunities for Nigerians who desire to join the party.

The governor said: “We can’t ask for positive change and good governance until we are part of the system that will produce the type of government that we so desire. Our constitution provides that whoever would want to occupy a position of authority in this country must belong to one political party or the other.

READ ALSO: National Assembly postpones resumption over APC registration

“As God we have it, APC is the best political party in Nigeria. I will continue to advocate to my brothers and sisters to please join the APC, participate actively in all of her activities and programmes, that is the only way you can have a voice, determine the type of government you so desire.

“If you are a politician that price yourself high, you should belong to the grassroots. Politics is local. You should have followership at the grassroots. What we are starting with now is the basis, let people come into APC. People make the party. The party doesn’t make people.

