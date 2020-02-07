Join our fold, ADP tells leaders, members of deregistered political parties

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has told leaders and members of political parties deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider joining it.

This was revealed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Adelaja Adeoye in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday while he was reacting to the deregistration of 74 other political parties by INEC.

Adeoye, while describing the ADP as a home for all, told de-registered members that: “At this time, all those in the defunct and delisted parties must not feel like they have no place to go to because ADP is the party they should consider and they will be well treated when they join.

“ADP has remained the only credible alternative political party to the two existing dominant parties in Nigeria.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the party also urged party’s leaders and members to redouble their efforts in attracting more members and prominent Nigerians to the party’s fold.

INEC had earlier on Thursday deregistered 74 political parties in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, said the decision was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

He said 16 political parties survived the INEC cut.

These are – the Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AC), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) also escaped the Commission’s hammer.

However, one of the parties, Action People’s Party (APP) was not deregistered following a court order restraining INEC from deregistering it pending the determination of its case by the court.

