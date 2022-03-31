Joke Silva and Olu Jacob son‘s marriage crashes

Blessing Douglas, the daughter-in-law of Nollywood veterans Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs has announced that her marriage has crashed.

Douglas and Olusoji Jacobs tied the knot in 2018, the marriage produced one daughter.

During a question and answer session on her Instagram page, Douglas revealed that she is no longer married to Olusoji.

When told that “what God cannot do does not exist” and her marriage could be restored, she said “there are some things that we don’t want God to do.”

She went on to mention that a “girl just wants make money and live the soft life…” Douglas also hinted via her platform that men could approach her for a potential relationship.



