‘Jollof Derby’: Ghana’s Black Stars arrive Abuja for Super Eagles rematch

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived Abuja, Nigeria for the second leg of the 2022 FIFA world Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of the tie played at Kumasi, and are now in Abuja ahead of the rematch billed for Tuesday.

The players and coaching crew as well as their backroom staff touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Stadium, Abuja on Monday afternoon.

They are also training at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the venue of the match, since 6:00p.m Monday.

The last time the Black Stars visited Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier was in July 2001 where they suffered a 3-0 defeat.

The Otto Addo men are hoping to seal a fourth World Cup qualification, and they need a score draw or an outright victory to make it happen.

The Super Eagles, on the other hand, are gunning for a seventh World Cup qualification, and need a win at home to scale through to Qatar.

The game between the perennial rivals have been tagged the ‘jollof derby’ by social media users who have consistently argued over which nation’s jollof rice is better.

The game is billed for Tuesday by 6:00p.m.

