Jolted by protest, Uzodinma fixes date to pay Imo pensioners

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday assured Imo pensioners that they would be paid by Friday.

The aggrieved pensioners in the state on Tuesday protested their unpaid four months pension arrears.

Addressing them, Uzodinma, through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Cosmos Iwu said, “I commend the pensioners for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner and I have given them the assurance that they will be paid their pension by Friday, and that the reason for the delay is that the government is still sorting out the names of retired pensioners because some people who are still in civil service also receive pension.

“So, we are cleaning up the payroll system.”

The protesters, many of them elderly men and women, protested in disregard of some of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for COVID-19.

The protest also came amid the increased cases of the coronavirus pandemic that had seen 14 out of its 27 lawmakers among the hundreds of people infected with the dreaded disease in the state.

