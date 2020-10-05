Jonathan accepts Shagari son’s apology over role in 2015 that made Buhari win

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday said he had accepted the plea for forgiveness by Shagari Aminu, the son of an ex-president, Late Shehu Shagari.

Aminu had recently tendered a public apology to Jonathan to ask for his forgiveness over the role he played in 2015 that saw President Muhammadu Buhari defeat Jonathan in the presidential election of that year.

“Let me use this opportunity to tender a public apology to former President Jonathan and seek forgiveness because I helped to divide the Peoples Democratic Party and bring down his government, but, I have found out that what we thought about his stewardship was not entirely true.

“I expect President Buhari to also ask for forgiveness having found out that most of the things he accused my dad’s and President Jonathan’s administrations of are not true,” Aminu had said.

READ ALSO: Biafra is a consequence of corruption in Nigeria —Bishop Kukah

Replying in a post on his Facebook page, Jonathan wrote:

“Dear Honourable Aminu Shagari, Thank you for your apology. However, I never took offence. My firm belief is that I am a pencil in the Hand of God.

“Therefore, I have no enemies to fight, because of my confidence that people can only do to me what God permits. I urge you to continue to emulate the humility of your father, the late President Shehu Shagari, a most detribalised Nigerian. May God bless you. GEJ.”

Aminu is a three-term House of Representatives member. His father Shagari, a democratically elected president, had his administration toppled by Buhari after the 1983 military coup.

Join the conversation

Opinions