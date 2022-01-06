Jonathan briefs Buhari on Mali political crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the political crisis in Mali.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said a special meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would hold in Ghana on Sunday, to deliberate on the political situation in the landlocked West African country.

Jonathan, who is the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team in Mali, has held a series of meeting with military authorities in the country in a bid to ensure full compliance with the transition arrangement put together by the military junta and the sub-regional body.

Mali was thrown into a constitutional crisis in August 2020 after members of the military led by Col. Assimi Goïta and Col-Major Ismaël Wagué toppled the country’s government headed by Boubacar Keïta.

Keita and the Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, were arrested and detained in a military facility outside the capital, Bamako.

The duo resigned from the positions a few hours later.

The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) on September 12, 2020, agreed to an 18-month political transition to civilian rule.

Shortly after, Bah N’daw was named interim president by a group of 17 electors, with Goïta being appointed vice president.

The statement read: “This was the subject of a parley at State House, Abuja, Thursday, between the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari repeated his earlier vow that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.”

