Jonathan cautions Niger Delta youths, says diverting youthful energy towards violence not desirable

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned Niger Delta youths to shun violence and embrace peace for the sake of development of the region.

Jonathan issued the warning on Tuesday when he received executive members of Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), who paid him a visit in Yenagoa.

While speaking during the visit, Jonathan urged youths in the region to shun restiveness and support the economy of the nation through production of oil and gas.

According to him; “The future belongs to the youths who are at the centre of most developmental endeavours and policies of government; so, the diversion of youthful energy towards violence is not desirable at all.

“The future of this country belongs to the young ones, not for those of us who have given our youthful years and are at the verge of exiting the scene. The youths should resist every attempt to take to violence.

“Peace in the Niger Delta is very essential as any disturbance in the Niger Delta affects the country because the region supports the economy of the nation”, Jonathan said.

