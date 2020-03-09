Jonathan confident Okonjo-Iweala will perform in new South African assignment

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed confidence that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala would deliver in her new assignment as a member of the South Africa’s Presidential Advisory Council.

Jonathan, who stated this on his Facebook page on Sunday, wrote:

He said: “I congratulate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who served as the coordinating minister for the economy/finance minister in my cabinet, on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

“As a two-time minister in Nigeria, you left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation’s economy and resources.

“I am delighted that you have continued to place your substantial wealth of experience as a development economist at the service of many nations and international organisations to aid global growth and progress.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel in the new assignment.”

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa had served up the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in September 2019 after the the country’s economy went to recession for the second time in recent years.

