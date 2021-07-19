 Jonathan counsels Nigerian govt on ways to fight kidnapping, criminality | Ripples Nigeria
Jonathan counsels Nigerian govt on ways to fight kidnapping, criminality

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has advised the Federal Government not to use “bullets and other forces of arms alone” to fight banditry, armed robbery, and other forms of criminality in the country.

Jonathan who was a guest at the 50th birthday reception of a former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, in Abuja on Sunday, said tackling of insecurity “requires top quality programmes of government, technology and other tactics” and not just the use of force alone.

“With the cases of banditry, armed robbery and other crimes going on, it now shows clearly that bullets alone cannot stop it or other criminal activities in human beings.

“It requires top quality programmes of government, it requires technology, it requires a lot to stop armed robbery and all forms of crimes, including corruption that we talk about every day.

“You don’t use bullets and force alone to fight it. Things are becoming more complex with the introduction of IT that is now ruling the world, thus the need for collective action to stem the tide of criminality,” Jonathan said.

