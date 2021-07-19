Politics
Jonathan counsels Nigerian govt on ways to fight kidnapping, criminality
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has advised the Federal Government not to use “bullets and other forces of arms alone” to fight banditry, armed robbery, and other forms of criminality in the country.
Jonathan who was a guest at the 50th birthday reception of a former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, in Abuja on Sunday, said tackling of insecurity “requires top quality programmes of government, technology and other tactics” and not just the use of force alone.
Read also: Ex-President Jonathan links increasing insecurity, crime rate to drug use among youths
“With the cases of banditry, armed robbery and other crimes going on, it now shows clearly that bullets alone cannot stop it or other criminal activities in human beings.
“It requires top quality programmes of government, it requires technology, it requires a lot to stop armed robbery and all forms of crimes, including corruption that we talk about every day.
“You don’t use bullets and force alone to fight it. Things are becoming more complex with the introduction of IT that is now ruling the world, thus the need for collective action to stem the tide of criminality,” Jonathan said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....