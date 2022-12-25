Jonathan harps on love, tolerance at Christmas

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday urged Nigerians to exhibit love and tolerance toward one another during the Christmas celebration.

Jonathan made the call in a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Ikechukwu Eze.

The former President asked Nigerians to approach Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in the country.

The statement read: “At Christmas, we celebrate love, hope, and joy, which the birth of Jesus heralds to the world. As individuals and as a nation, we face different challenges.

But we should not allow that to weaken our faith in God and our country, as well as imperil our shared promise of greatness and prosperity.

“Let us approach this season of Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in ourselves and our country. Let us exhibit love, tolerance, a sense of unity, and peace towards our neighbours and all around us during this season and beyond. Merry Christmas.”

