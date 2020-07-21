Jonathan in closed door meeting with President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dr. Jonathan was said to have arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 11 am and proceeded straight to President Buhari’s office.

Recall that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, had recently appointed Dr. Jonathan to head the political reconciliation in Mali where there is a leadership tussle, with the committee recommending a government of national unity in the country.

It is expected that Jonathan would brief President Buhari on the efforts of the committee on the Mali crisis.

