Jonathan reacts to claims by APC group that he collected N300m, cars from Lyon

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to claims that he received N300 million, from David Lyon.

He was equally said to have also received bulletproof cars from Lyon, who was the All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s) governorship candidate in the November 16, 2019 elections in Bayelsa State.

An APC group, Reformation Forum, was said to have levelled the allegation against Jonathan.

The group claimed that the money and cars were offered to Jonathan to enable him prepare for Lyon’s botched swearing-in as governor.

But in a statement on Wednesday, signed by Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s spokesman, the former president said he never at any time received N300 million or bulletproof cars from David Lyon or any member of the APC.

“In the first place there was no reason for APC or anybody else to offer money and vehicles to the former President for logistics over an inauguration programme in which he was not involved,” the statement read.

“We make bold to state that there is no vehicle in the possession of former President Jonathan given to him by the All Progressive Congress. This is an insufferable lie. If anyone on earth knows of such a vehicle, they should expose the particulars of the said vehicle to the public.

“The claim by this group is therefore nothing but a fairy-tale scripted to tarnish the good reputation of the former President whom Nigerians and the rest of the world hold in very high esteem,” the statement read.

It added that the claim was nothing but a “growing culture of sustained falsehood” against Jonathan and his family.

It further noted, “It is a poor script written with the intention of causing distrust and inciting Bayelsans against themselves.

“What Bayelsa needs now is peace, unity and progress, and not this noxious orgy of mud-slinging and mischief-making.

“As far as we are concerned, the Bayelsa elections have been won and lost at the polls and the courts; we therefore urge all groups to accept the transition in good faith.”

