Jonathan replies Farida Waziri, says she was sacked in national interest

Claims by a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs Farida Waziri that she was removed from office by former President Goodluck Jonathan because of probes of some oil racketeers, have been punctured by the former President.

According Jonathan, who was reacting to Waziri’s claims contained in her new book, A Step Ahead: The life of a Spy, Detective and Anti-graft Czar, the former EFCC boss was removed in national interest, which he claims was a patriotic act.

The former president, in a statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, further explained that her removal had a lot to do with reasons relating to Nigeria’s interest and global standing which details, he said, he was obliged to keep as a state secret in national interest.

“It must be pointed out that former President Jonathan had no personal issues with Mrs Waziri. The former President had to eventually let her go in the national interest. Her removal therefore has a lot to do with reasons relating to Nigeria’s interest and global standing which details Dr Goodluck Jonathan is obliged to keep as state secret in our common national interest.

“It is very important to note that when dealing with the interest of the nation and the performance of the functions of a public office, a determined leader cannot prioritise the interest of an individual”, the statement said.

