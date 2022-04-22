Jonathan speaks on calls to declare to contest for president in 2023

Former President, Gooodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Friday, spoke on calls urging him to declare his interest to contest for the presidential seat in 2023.

The former president did not emphatically rule out the possibility that he would contest, but also did not say for sure whether he would not contest.

He spoke when he recieved some young Nigerians at his residence in Abuja.

He charged the Nigerian youth to involve more in the country’s political process, adding that Nigeria was deserving of energetic leaders to forge ahead.

Some young Nigerians forming a pro-Jonathan support group had demanded the former president to declare his intention to run for presidency in 2023, stressing that the country was mismanaged by the present administration.

Reacting, Jonathan charged them to take part more articulately in the political affairs of the country, adding that they should not be discouraged by the situation of things.

“It is time for youths to take advantage of Not Too Young To Run Act to participate actively in the electoral process”, he said.

On whether he would declare or not, Jonathan noted that he was still putting things into consideration.

“I am aware you’re here to ask me to declare. But for now, I can’t. Some process is still ongoing.

“You are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I can’t tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing, just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get someone that will carry the youth along”, he added.

